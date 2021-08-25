Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $13,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of FDIS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24.

