Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,214,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,583 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 266,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

