Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Sells C$13,650.00 in Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,198,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,086,350.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Several analysts have commented on FSZ shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

