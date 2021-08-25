Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 15,433 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 525.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

