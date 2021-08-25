Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 4,727 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.96% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

