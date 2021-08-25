Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,296,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.26. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

