Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $206.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $15,662,457. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.57.

ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

