Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,456 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

