Financial Comparison: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sphere 3D and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and IKONICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 11.37 -$5.78 million N/A N/A IKONICS $13.43 million 3.75 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

IKONICS has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IKONICS beats Sphere 3D on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

