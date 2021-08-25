Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $38,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $1.13. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

