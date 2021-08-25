Financial Counselors Inc. Has $891,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

