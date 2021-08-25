Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,006,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 61.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 34.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Airbnb by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,603,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,775,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

