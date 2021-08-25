Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

