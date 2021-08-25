Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 172.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 97,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

