Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $39,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.