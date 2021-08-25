Financial Review: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD International and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.78 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.31

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

