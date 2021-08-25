Financial Review: Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) versus Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Orocobre and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orocobre N/A N/A N/A Aisin 3.05% 6.88% 2.85%

Orocobre has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orocobre and Aisin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orocobre 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orocobre and Aisin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orocobre $77.08 million 29.91 -$51.99 million N/A N/A Aisin $33.26 billion 0.33 $993.01 million $3.70 10.10

Aisin has higher revenue and earnings than Orocobre.

Summary

Aisin beats Orocobre on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, Cauchari and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Aisin

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales. The Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. The Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. The Advics Group segment offers brake components. The Others segment engages in the civil construction and petroleum sales businesses. The company was founded on August 31, 1965 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

