First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

