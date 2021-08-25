First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (RFAP) to Issue None Dividend of $0.60 on August 26th

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) declared a None dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

RFAP stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 306.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

