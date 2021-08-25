First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FTSL opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

