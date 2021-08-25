First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FDIV opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.