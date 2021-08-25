First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FDIV stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

