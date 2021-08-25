FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.29. 394,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.49. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.