FLIP (FLP) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $717,657.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.80 or 0.00782866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00100734 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

