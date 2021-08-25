Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,596,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,229,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

