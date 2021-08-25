FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $42,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

