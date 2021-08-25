Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

NYSE FL opened at $59.59 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

