Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

