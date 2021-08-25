Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up to $38.39

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.39, but opened at $39.62. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 1,441 shares changing hands.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

