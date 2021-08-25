Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,241 shares of company stock worth $454,470 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

