Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.96. 110,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,001,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $20,000,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $3,925,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

