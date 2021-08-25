Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp Buys 181,506 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 601,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.