FY2021 Earnings Forecast for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Issued By B. Riley

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for James River Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70).

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26. James River Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in James River Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in James River Group by 336.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.