FY2021 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Raised by SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05).

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of ABCL opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.78. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $71.91.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,235,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

