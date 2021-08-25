FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Issued By B. Riley

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $752.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

