FY2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.80.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

NYSE WSM opened at $169.56 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

