Gas (GAS) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $10.16 or 0.00020814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $102.86 million and $43.44 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

