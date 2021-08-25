Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 406,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,040,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.35 million and a PE ratio of 4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Insiders sold a total of 130,600 shares of company stock valued at $100,486 over the last ninety days.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

