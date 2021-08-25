General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 14,342,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,946,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

