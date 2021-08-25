Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00157884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,085.65 or 1.00151876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01029845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.10 or 0.06592567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

