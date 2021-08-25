GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

GFL opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

