Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

