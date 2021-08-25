Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

