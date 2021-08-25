Global Social Chain Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $47,464.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

