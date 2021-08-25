Globe Life Inc. (GL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 1st

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Shares of GL stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

