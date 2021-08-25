Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.78 million.

GMED traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.