Gnosis Price Hits $272.32 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $272.32 or 0.00566863 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $409.73 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00049694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00792799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00099614 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

