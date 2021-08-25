Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 1,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOBI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gobi Acquisition (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.