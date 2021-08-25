Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $48.68 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $5,610,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

