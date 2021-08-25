Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

TSE:FOOD traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,277. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$6.03 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

